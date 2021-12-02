Cork telco acquires communications specialist

Spearline's takeover of testRTC will supercharge its WebRTC capabilities through US expansion

Cork-based teleco company Spearline has acquired Israeli real-time communications solutions developer testRTC, in what is estimated to be an eight-figure deal.

Headquartered in Skibbereen and with offices in Waterford, India, and Romania, Spearline helps telecom-focused organisations to diagnose, escalate and resolve issues with their communications channels. By enabling users to monitor the technical quality of customer and internal phone communications the Spearline solution is mission-critical in empowering organisations to be proactive and protect their customer relationships.

By incorporating testRTC’s suite of products and services, Spearline will increase the extent of its capabilities and enter the WebRTC communications sector, successfully merging the expertise behind the two services into one single communications solution.

As a recognised leader in the provision of WebRTC solutions, testRTC was designed and built for the new generation of real-time communications.

Three of the four founders of testRTC – CEO Tsahi Levent-Levi, VP R&D Amit Shachak and CTO Muly Oved – will join Spearline. The company will further expand its skilled workforce with 18 new roles created across several departments, including development, support, customer engagement and sales and marketing. It also aims to open a US office in Silicon Valley in 2022.

This acquisition will bring six new WebRTC focused tools to Spearline’s existing offering. Through the procurement of testRTC, Spearline plans to move into the communications services and solutions providers market by cross-selling to its current customer base and appealing to enterprise customers worldwide as a new target market for testRTC. testRTC is the only full suite vendor currently capable of assisting developers and enterprises with their testing, monitoring and support needs, setting it apart from competitors.

“Our acquisition of testRTC is a huge step towards the next chapter for Spearline,” said Spearline CEO and Co-founder Kevin Buckley. “By integrating the testRTC technology with Spearline’s current testing capabilities we are now in a position where we can provide our customers with a solution that no other vendor in the world can offer, and we have a team of experts to continue our development into the future.”

Tsahi Levent-Levi added: “For me, it is the end of one chapter and the opening of a new one. And that excites me – the things we can achieve and the plans we’re making for the future as part of this acquisition with Spearline.”

TechCentral Reporters

