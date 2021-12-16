Coombe hospital suffers ransomware attack

IT systems at the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital have been taken offline after a suspected ransomware attack. The attack occured overnight and the hospital is working with the HSE to identify the extent of damage.

“We wish to reassure all of those accessing our services that these services are continuing as normal,” said a statement on the hospital’s website.

“We have locked down all of our IT systems on a precautionary basis and are working closely with the HSE to resolve this matter.”

“We are aware of a ransomware attack on IT systems at the Coombe,” said a statement from the HSE. “This has impacted several systems in the hospital. HSE teams are working with colleagues in the Coombe and have disconnected the facility from the National Health Network.

“At this point we have not seen evidence of an impact external to the Coombe Hospital but we are continuing, with external support, to assess whether there is any broader impact.”

