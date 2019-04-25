Confluent and Google Cloud announce cloud-native event streaming platform

Confluent for Apache Kafka and Google Cloud announce strategic partnership to help enterprises move event streaming workloads to Google Cloud platform

Event streaming platform Confluent have announced a cloud native streaming platform with Google Cloud, Confluent Cloud with Apache Kafka. Operated by Confluent and integrated into Google Cloud Platform (GCP), together, they are offering impeccable user experience across management, billing and support.

With many customers running applications on-premises and in the cloud, Confluent Cloud is available on GCP, to help customers creation of event-driven applications, advanced analytics using machine learning and hybrid cloud data pipelines.

Confluent Cloud gives enterprises and developers the option to build and run applications in the cloud. With simple, resilient and secure services, enterprises can focus on building exemplary event-driven applications. For fans of the original Kafka, the same team will be maintaining and managing this service.

Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global ecosystem and business development at Google Cloud, says, “We are delighted to partner with Confluent and that they have chosen to deliver a managed service on Google Cloud.”

This partnership advances the benefit of having an open source-centric approach. Enterprises can choose where to run their workloads. Customers can develop with open source technology using integrated partner managed services on GCP, including managing Confluent Cloud from the GCP console.

Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO at Confluent, says, “Event streaming has become a foundational layer in hybrid cloud, Internet of Things, and microservice architectures. The availability of Confluent Cloud as a native service on Google Cloud Platform gives developers an amazing cloud-native experience of Apache Kafka in seconds.”

TechCentral Reporters