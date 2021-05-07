Confirm’s Conor McCarthy on smart manufacturing

Conor McCarthy, Confirm
Prof Conor McCarthy, Confirm

The future of manufacturing and the rest of the week's headlines

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

7 May 2021 | 0

This week we meet Confirm director Conor McCarthy to talk about the centre’s new state-of-the-art test bed at UL.

Also, we explain why Apple could lose billions in their battle with Epic Games and Niall and Dusty disagree on new working policies from then tech giants.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

 

advertisement



 

Tech Radio · TechRadio

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑