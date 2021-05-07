Confirm’s Conor McCarthy on smart manufacturing

This week we meet Confirm director Conor McCarthy to talk about the centre’s new state-of-the-art test bed at UL.

Also, we explain why Apple could lose billions in their battle with Epic Games and Niall and Dusty disagree on new working policies from then tech giants.

