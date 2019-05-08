Comtrade Digital Services launches AI Pop-Up Labs in Ireland

In developing AI concepts, this service will allow companies to bring products and services to market faster, to automate business processes and reduce operational costs

Comtrade Digital Services has launched artificial intelligence (AI) Pop-Up Labs in Ireland, with the aim of showing Irish businesses how to utilise artificial intelligence (AI).

The software engineering services and solutions provider is collaborating with the AI Collective, a global hub of global thought leaders and more than 100 AI and agile transformation data scientists.

The service is designed to educate Irish organisations about AI, and to develop real steps towards revolutionising the way Irish companies do business.

As part of the four-week process, organisations will learn how to implement AI in a way that allows them to bring products and services to market earlier, automate business processes, improve customer experience and reduce operational costs.

Clients will be assessed for AI maturity during a week-long, on site placement. The Comtrade team will identify an organisation’s digital capabilities and opportunities and highlight potentially relevant AI applications.

Comtrade predicts the service will generate €1.5 million in revenue in its first year in Ireland. The company expects demand from various industries, including finance, travel and manufacturing.

“The goal of our AI Pop-Up Labs is to make the world of algorithms and AI as transparent and accessible as possible, so that Irish businesses can leverage the knowledge to make smarter business decisions and innovate faster. By working closely with organisations, we can help to implement strategies that permeate throughout the whole organisation – not just with the CIO or senior team.“ Žarko Kostić, business development manager, Comtrade Digital Services, said: “The opportunities and benefits are vast.”

Dejan Ćušić, business director for Ireland and the UK, Comtrade Digital Services, added: “Agile development is hugely important for businesses nowadays and this is a fantastic opportunity for Irish companies to both learn about and engage with AI. Without a doubt, it will touch every business process within an enterprise and the next three or four years are crucial.

“The gap is widening between businesses which have adopted everyday AI and those which have not. Companies across all industries have been collecting huge amounts of data for years, however it will only be the organisations adopting AI now that will rise above their competitors and prepare themselves for the future.”

TechCentral Reporters