Comtrade delivers smarter cooling for Stem

Collaboration pairs energy storage with AI Print Print Trade

Comtrade Digital Services has announced a partnership with energy storage specialist Stem to use artificial intelligence to lower costs for building operators and energy managers.



By implementing a prediction algorithm which taps into data sources and predicts energy demand, allowing clients to alter their store requirements accordingly.

Stem also has the ability to adapt the solution to the changing conditions in the energy market, integrate more data sources and implement additional, carefully-designed functions for other electric markets it chooses to enter. As well as supporting this expansion into new markets, the software allows the organisation to enhance its core service offering.

Dejan Cusic, Business Director for Ireland and the UK, Comtrade Digital Services, said: “It is fantastic to be able to collaborate with a global leader like Stem and the partnership really showcases how AI can be utilised to help companies innovate faster. In this case, it has been applied to a very unique product. With uneven consumption and varying rates, the task of supplying electricity is a challenging one.

“However, we have implemented an algorithm that not only simplifies this task but delivers value for Stem and its customer base. It provides more in-depth insights into the energy market which reduces costs, boosts efficiency and enables growth. Moreover, and perhaps most importantly, it is a solution that can and will be adapted in the future with the incorporation of more data and functionality. This showcases the real and lasting impact AI can have on business operations.”

Speaking about the collaboration Larsh Johnson, CTO, Stem, said: “With the peak prediction project, we wanted to build a solution that would enable us to continuously innovate so we can continue to lead in multiple marketplaces and deliver our promise to save energy and reduce costs for our customers and support integration of renewables on the grid. With Comtrade Digital Services and its innovative and resourceful AI team, we have a long-term collaboration partner who can support our continued growth in the field of predictive AI.”

Stem manages more than 900 energy storage systems for over 280 organisations across the USA, Canada and Japan.

TechCentral Reporters