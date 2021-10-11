Compunet completes acquisition of KD Systems

Cloud and managed service provider Compunet has completed the acquisition of KD Systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Cork, KD Systems has an extensive managed services and support customer base, including the education sector where it is a long established and trusted brand.

The combined entity will see all existing roles integrated, with additional recruitment in helpdesk and project support, as it continues to combine and support an expanding customer base.

Ken O’Donovan, director, KD Systems, said: “KD systems is proud of its track record in providing reliable IT solutions for our customers, and we are now strengthened by the integration with Compunet. We look forward to increasing the portfolio of existing services to our customers, particularly in the cloud transformation area.”

Compunet has experienced strong and consistent growth over the past 10 years. As well as a trusted IT partner in the SME sector it is also an enterprise partner to a significant number of Cork-based multinationals. It continues to deliver cloud transformation services for both new and existing customers as a Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure specialist.

Tony Healy, director, Compunet IT Solutions, said: “KD systems and Compunet are both built on a customer first, hard-working, no-nonsense brand of IT delivery and we are delighted to join forces with what is a formidable team to expand our customer base, as well as increase our presence in the education sector.”