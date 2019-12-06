Compu b becomes largest Apple reseller in Ireland and UK with Stormfront acquisition

Deal will contribute €60m in revenue to parent company B.Iconic Print Print Trade

Irish technology retailer Compu b has acquired UK retailer Stormfront in a deal that will contribute additional €60 million in revenue to Compu b’s owner, B.Iconic.

Under the acquisition, Compu b will add Stormfront’s 23 Apple operations to its existing seven, making it the largest Apple reseller and service provider in Ireland and the UK.

B.Iconic is an Irish-owned and operated group that represents 100 technology brands including Apple, Bang & Olufsen and Go Pro. Last year, B.Iconic’s annual turnover was €150 million.

Ciaran McCormack, group chief executive officer, B.Iconic, said: “This is a landmark acquisition for the B.Iconic Group. The UK is an important market for our business, and this deal allows us to grow our presence significantly in this market. Stormfront complements our existing APR, business-to-business and education technology offering in the UK and Ireland, expanding our opportunities and supporting the delivery of our strategic growth plan for our business.”

TechCentral Reporters