Compliance Ireland survey shows lack of awareness on Google third party cookie ban Up to 90% of Irish businesses to hit hit by changes due next year Trade

A survey from Compliance Ireland of 144 compliance professionals, has found that although the oncoming changes from Google around the use of third party cookie data will have implications for almost nine in 10 businesses, there’s a widespread lack of awareness, with 74% of respondents say there’s little to no awareness of the issue within their organisation.

The survey also looked at whether or not marketing and compliance teams were working together to prepare and develop new data collections strategies in advance of these changes – more than half said there was no collaboration at all, while a further 14% say they would like to be working more closely with the marketing department.

Michael Kavanagh, CEO of Compliance Institute (formerly Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland (ACOI), said the results point to a communication issue within Irish organisations that requires attention.

advertisement





“These findings point towards a lack of awareness, a lack of preparation, and possibly a lack of collaboration. All of which are concerning from a compliance perspective,” he said.

“What this tells us is that organisations need to look at the area of data from a more holistic viewpoint. This is not just the domain of the marketers within the business – anything that relates to the collection or capture of data contains a GDPR element, which of course, is led, in the main, by compliance professionals.

“It wasn’t all that long ago that the Data Protection Commission (DPC) issued a guidance note titled Cookies and other tracking technologies, which outlined what the DPC considers best practice, and intended to ensure greater levels of adherence across Irish organisations. At the time, Irish organisations were required to review their cookie policies to ensure they met the standards as set by the EU. It was at that stage collaboration between marketing and compliance teams was necessary to ensure that the organisation had all its t’s crossed and I’s dotted. We need the same type of collaboration now”.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?