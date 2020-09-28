Compare leading ERP solutions at the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD virtual event

Leading vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their solutions Print Print Pro

In association with Lumenia

Are you in the market for a new ERP? Or frustrated with your current ERP system? The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event offers a unique opportunity to compare the leading ERP vendors and their products. Taking place virtually on 20-21 October, the leading ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions. It is the perfect opportunity for senior finance or IT managers to efficiently review and compare the leading ERP systems.

The virtual event takes place over two days and is facilitated by Lumenia Consulting. This virtual event will feature live ERP demonstrations, content-on-demand, Q&A and real-time networking. The delegate platform will provide all the information needed about the event and the ERP software being presented.

Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365, IFS, SAP Business ByDesign, Intact, QAD and EFACS.

At the start of Day One, all vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this session vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their on-line demo. Delegates can then choose to attend live sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Projects or Sales. Each of these live demonstrations are based on defined high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.

Over the two days, attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’. There is also a panel discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’.

For further information and to register check out the event website www.erpheadtohead.com or send an e-mail to info@erpheadtohead.com