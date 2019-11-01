Collins McNicholas signs partnership with CompuStaff

The two recruitment firms will service the west of Ireland's IT sector

Collins McNicholas Recruitment & HR Services has partnered with Galway-based IT recruitment specialists CompuStaff.

Under the deal, CompuStaff will work closely with Collins McNicholas’ Galway office to service the west of Ireland.

Many agencies cater to the IT market as one of many verticals in their business, but Collins McNicholas’ investment in CompuStaff makes it one of few to operate with a specialist company.

CompuStaff was established in October 2017 by IT recruitment expert Ronan O’Sullivan and business manager Liam Delaney. Geraldine Flanagan joined the company as a partner in April 2018.

As companies compete for IT talent, CompuStaff’s technology, network and reputation allows it to find hard-to-reach candidates, according to the company.

“Our belief is that the IT recruitment market requires this type of specialist approach in order to satisfy the complexities and idiosyncrasies of the market,” said Ronan O’Sullivan. “We have a vibrant and world-class cluster of IT organisations in the west and IT has become a core component of every business over the last 20 years.

“This new partnership has enabled us to set up our office, grow our team, and fast-track CompuStaff’s expansion.”

Michelle Murphy, director of Collins McNicholas said: “Ronan and his team have a wealth of experience in IT recruitment and their expert knowledge of the industry will be hugely beneficial to helping companies in the western region recruit top talent. We firmly believe that in offering our clients a specialist IT service and brand, coupled with unrivalled experience in the IT domain, we can better meet the needs of the market both for employers and candidates.”

TechCentral Reporters