Fujitsu expands customer reach with CMS Distribution partnership New alliance enables Japanese tech giant to broaden consumer and business customer base

CMS Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with Fujitsu to offer a full range of technology products, solutions and services. The partnership enables Fujitsu to broaden its customer reach, whilst CMS Distribution’s partners gain access to Fujitsu’s full suite of industry-leading tech solutions.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Fujitsu and be able to offer their business and consumer solutions and support its channel growth with our targeted marketing programmes, technical support and financial services,” said Nick Bailey, alliance director at CMS Distribution. “There is a huge opportunity in the server, storage, hyperconverged and supercomputer categories along with third party software offerings such as Microsoft and Nutanix. Together, with Fujitsu, we can offer greater choice, performance and value to channel partners throughout the UK and Ireland.”

Paul McLean, Fujitsu UK&I Channel & SMB sales director, said: “The new alliance with CMS Distribution enables Fujitsu to broaden its market reach for both consumer and business customers, and offers CMS distribution’s partners cutting-edge products and services. We look forward to working closely with the CMS distribution team to help our customers address today’s complex business challenges and opportunities with our enterprise solutions.”

