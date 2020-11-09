CMS builds on security portfolio with CrowdStrike

CMS Distribution as signed a distribution agreement with CrowdStrike, offering a full portfolio of solutions including Falcon Prevent and Falcon Insight, to provide real-time visibility and protection across organisations to better detect and prevent attacks.

The cloud-native Falcon platform has revolutionised the way organisations stop breaches by unifying key endpoint security capabilities such as next-generation anti-virus, endpoint detection and response, managed threat hunting, IT hygiene and threat intelligence, all delivered through a single, intelligent, lightweight agent.

Falcon’s technology allows organisations to quickly and easily deploy the platform at scale to secure workloads across environments running on a variety of endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike has a broad set of sophisticated and easy-to-use APIs to support CMS customers’ integrations and produce immediate time to value with no added cost, friction or complexity.

“This partnership is an excellent fit for both parties,” said Huw Jones, chief business officer, CMS Distribution. “CrowdStrike is a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and their offerings will enable our customers across all industries to realise the benefits of cybersecurity and, in particular, endpoint protection.

“CMS has a wealth of experience in the cybersecurity market and we are really looking forward to growing CrowdStrike’s and our business with this partnership.”

Jonathan King, director, Northern European Alliances, CrowdStrike, said: “CrowdStrike is excited to partner with industry expert CMS to bring the Falcon platform to the Irish market. Security teams are looking to protect their organisations from financial and reputational ruin by strengthening their security posture against the stealthy and sophisticated tactics, techniques and procedures of today’s threat actors.

“The cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform advances CMS product offerings to provide customers industry-leading endpoint protection, across all workload environments, to spot and stop persistent cyber threats in their tracks.”

TechCentral Reporters