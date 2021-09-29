Cloudflare enters the e-mail security business

Cloudflare has announced its foray into the e-mail security industry with two new offerings.

New e-mail capabilities, available for free, will help customers create custom email addresses, manage incoming email routing, and prevent phishing attacks on outgoing emails.

Designed to enhance email management, Cloudflare Email Routing lets businesses set up custom domain email addresses that automatically forward mail to users’ preferred mailboxes (Gmail or Outlook).

The professional addressing capability is of particular importance for small businesses seeking custom domains for their e-mail addresses while retaining the familiar Gmail interface.

Cloudflare’s second offering, Email Security DNS Wizard, protects businesses from phishing and spoofing attacks. Besides assisting website owners with creating DNS records, Cloudflare’s DNS Wizard displays warnings and recommendations that alert users to security threats.

Customers can configure Sender Policy Framework (SPF) or DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) with a single click to prevent bad actors from forging e-mails from unsuspecting users.

Cloudflare also announced the launch of its Advanced Email Security Suite. Fully integrated with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solutions, the new suite enables comprehensive email scanning for security risks and complements spam protection capabilities of any email hosting provider.

“Customers have asked us to address email security for years. Today we’re announcing new tools that will help close the biggest remaining network security risk that Cloudflare hasn’t already covered, until now,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

“We want to be the network that businesses of any size can plug into for all of their needs. While today marks our first step into this space, we ultimately hope to become the leader in e-mail security.”

