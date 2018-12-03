Cloud in 2019

Multicloud, serverless computing, and Kubernetes containers feature as enterprises quickly move up the cloud stack, away from infrastructure services Print Print Pro

A new report based on active data from more than 1,600 customers using the Sumo Logic platform, shows that multicloud adoption and deployments have doubled, with Amazon Web Services leading the way, but with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform coming on strong.

The adoption of serverless architectures continues to grow too, with one in three enterprises using AWS Lambda technologies. Also, one in three enterprises use managed or native Kubernetes orchestration solutions, and 28% use Docker containers in AWS.

None of this data should surprise, given the explosion of the market, but it is interesting to confirm that enterprises are now quickly moving up the cloud stack. The focus is moving away from infrastructure services, such as basic storage and compute, to the services the “cool kids” are using, meaning multicloud management, serverless computing, and containers.

As more and more organisations realise the benefits of the approach, multicloud as a strategy becomes more important.

IDG News Service and TechCentral Reporters