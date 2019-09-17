ClickDimensions opens centre of excellence in Cork

Company pledges to create 28 jobs over next two years Print Print Trade

ClickDimensions has opened its new European Customer Operations Centre of Excellence in Cork, Ireland. The marketing technology and service provider is known for its powerful automation platform natively built inside Microsoft Dynamics 365.

With support from IDA Ireland, ClickDimensions, plans to add 28 employees to its Cork operation over the next two years. The new employees will join the existing 20-strong team and will provide digital marketing services, technical support, applications engineering and customer success to support its growing European customer base.

Mike Dickerson, CEO, ClickDimensions, said, “Through our global presence, we help marketers worldwide create great experiences using Microsoft technology. We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new office in Cork, a cutting-edge and forward-thinking city that mirrors who ClickDimensions is as a company, so we can better serve our EU customers and partners and ensure that they get the most out of their relationships with us.”

ClickDimensions’ managed-marketing services offering provides the breadth of digital marketing skills and flexible staffing to help customers to achieve their goals. Through its recent acquisition of marketing dashboard leader Sweetspot, the company will soon offer its customers easy, on-demand access to analyse and optimise campaign, channel and revenue-impact performance data, including data from Microsoft Dynamics.

TechCentral Reporters