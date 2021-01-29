Clearly defined outcomes are key to successfully developing cloud

Having a clear plan is the key to ensuring a successful migration towards a multi-cloud operating model, says Dell Technologies' John O'Donoghue

In association with Dell Technologies

Agility and innovation have been crucial forces in enabling us to adapt to the circumstances of the last year. Cloud technology played a critical role in strengthening business agility, while also helping organisations foster innovation for the benefit of customers.

“The agility that cloud brings to an organisation has been key over the last 12 months,” says John O’Donoghue, solution consultant for emerging technologies, Dell Technologies, in conversation with TechCentral.ie. “It creates the ability to spin up new services and respond to the changing environments.”

Need to innovate

The need to respond to change has been a constant in recent times. After the outbreak of Covid-19, O’Donoghue points to a clear trend of organisations that had been slow to adopt new technologies in the past but are now driven by the need to innovate and accelerate transformation.

“Sometimes the greatest disasters drive the best innovation,” says O’Donoghue. “I think what we will continue to see is a focus on innovating in the technology space. I think we’ll see that in the adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G and AI. Cloud is a core part of how we adopt those technologies.”

O’Donoghue believes innovation will become all the more essential as we move into the recovery phase. “The most innovative organisations will have a clear edge over their competitors. There will also be a renewed focus on adopting new technologies quicker and integrating them into organisations more rapidly.”

He concedes that while innovation is important, an organisation needs agility to truly stay ahead of the curve: “We used to talk about the big fish eating the little fish, but now it’s more the fast fish eating the slow fish. Cloud enables quick agility, the ability to respond to the market and innovate quicker, to bring new services, new products to the market. During times of change, it’s organisations that service their customers’ needs rapidly that gain clear business advantage.”

Improving innovation and agility cannot, however, come at the cost of security. “When it comes to developing, security must be a key component from day one. It can’t be an afterthought,” he says

Developing a cloud strategy

When developing a cloud strategy, having a clearly defined outcome is essential. “It’s important to have a plan in place,” he advises. “It’s easy to throw out the term multi-cloud, but what does that actually mean for your organisation? What type of services do you want to adopt? Having a clear outcome and set of expectations from the get-go is key to ensuring a successful migration towards a multi-cloud operating model.”

Further, O’Donoghue suggests those migrating to a cloud operating model should be careful not to underestimate the risks involved. “Migrating is a challenge,” he says. “People underestimate how challenging it is to migrate to a new cloud operating model. Some think of it as a far simpler and a far quicker than it is. The risk is that they then mightn’t have contingency plans in place when hiccups occur.”

Simplifying the process

O’Donoghue adds that on Dell Technologies end, it actively tries to simplify the migration process for its clients. Through its relationship with VMware, for example, it enables a greatly simplified migration. Existing VMware customers can migrate their VMware-based workloads immediately to the VMware Cloud Foundation Stack (VCS). A hybrid cloud platform for managing VMs and orchestrating containers, VCS works to increase enterprise agility and flexibility with the hybrid cloud. “If you’re an existing VMware customer, you won’t experience many disruptions to how you operate,” he says.

It has also built out numerous solutions with Microsoft that allow users to experience the flexibility of a Microsoft hybrid cloud while deploying their applications where they need them.

That’s not all Dell Technologies can do to make it easier for businesses to manage the cloud. “We pre-test and validate a lot of on-premise private cloud infrastructures,” says O’Donoghue. “What that essentially means is that we’ve gone through the efforts to ensure we provide the best product, and we provide it in a turnkey platform. It’s tried and tested. Everything is built into the platform, from how you manage it, how you automate it and how you secure your applications.”

Dell Technologies also offers subscription-based payment models, “rather having big CaPex type purchases for private clients.” O’Donoghue says this can “support the cloud payment model, as well as the client operating model. Then we can help enable you from a private cloud to be able to integrate with all the different public cloud vendors, all the while keeping that consistent security. In essence, we go through the pain, so you don’t have to.”

Ultimately, O’Donoghue says Dell Technologies is there to support its customers move towards a cloud operating model that suits them. “Our approach is very much around an ecosystem where we would have customers adopt the cloud operating model that best suits their own outcomes. The Dell Technologies Forum, which took place last November, hosted some fantastic talks that delved into modernising your IT infrastructure and moving towards a cloud operating model that’s right for you.

“To reiterate my earlier point; having a clearly defined set of outcomes when trying to develop a cloud operating model is key to being successful. With a clear plan in place, we can help advise you on selecting the right technologies as you progress to the public cloud,” concludes O’Donoghue.

For more information on getting the most out of cloud, ‘Accelerating Innovation with Dell Technologies Cloud’, an on-demand seminar featuring Nick Brackney, is available to watch at: https://dtf.delltechnologies-events.eu/dtf2020-ireland/sessions