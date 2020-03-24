Clanwilliam Health expands solution availability amid crisis

Plans to accelerate rollout of video consultation system for consultants and GPs Print Print Pro

Clanwilliam Health plans to expand its electronic prescription notification service, eScript, to help support Irish GPs and pharmacies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With eScript, GPs can send prescription details directly from their computer, to a patients chosen pharmacy. This should enable a pharmacy to start preparing the prescription before the patient gets there. Currently, 705 GPs and 445 pharmacies use the eScript service day-to-day.

The healthcare technology company also intends to accelerate the roll-out of its video consultation service that allows consultants and GPs to consult with and triage patients remotely.

All video consultations are securely conducted within the company’s healthcare focused software systems, which already maintains a digital record of the entire patient medical history including previous consultations, prescription details, treatment records, and allergy information.

This new functionality was released to 300 medical consultants this week. The service will be made available to over 50% of GPs in Ireland over the next few weeks, with plans for nationwide access within a matter of months.

In recognition of the current crisis, these services will be freely available to GPs, consultants and pharmacies throughout the coming months.

“The impact of COVID-19 is widespread across the country and we know that during this time our healthcare professionals are under enormous pressure,” said Eileen Byrne, managing director of Clanwilliam Health.

“While the focus is on flattening the curve and stopping the spread of the virus, there are still people who need contact with their medical professionals to treat other minor illnesses and in other cases support them with existing conditions. Through the range of services we’re announcing today we want to help the healthcare sector at this time, and particularly GPs and pharmacists, to help them meet their patients’ needs while still practicing the advice of social distancing.”

TechCentral Reporters