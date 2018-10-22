Citrix invests in Dublin centre, adds 30 new jobs

Minister of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton TD, and CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, joined Citrix EMEA Senior Vice President Sherif Seddik for the official opening Citrix’s expanded office space in North Dublin.

The €6.7 million facility is an upgrade to the East Point Business Park premises, which will be the largest Citrix European centre within EMEA. The revamped 4,600 sq metre (49,500 sq ft) centre is home to functions such as technical support, consulting services, HR shared services and a new EMEA digital sales hub, featuring state of the art digital tooling, says Citrix, designed for collaboration as well as world class data analytics.

The company also announced 30 new roles, additional to roles announced previously, to come online with immediate effect. The Dublin facility has a potential future capacity of over 400 employees, according to the company.

“I am delighted to join Citrix in Eastpoint today,” said Minister Bruton, “to celebrate the opening of the company’s expanded Dublin office. This is an important centre for Citrix and positions Dublin as a strategically important location from which the company can serve and grow its customer base.”

“Together with our partners, Citrix is accelerating to win the journey to the cloud,” said Sherif Seddik, SVP, Sales and Services, EMEA at Citrix. “The €6.7 million investment in our newly expanded Dublin centre is of strategic importance to our evolving ‘go to market’ strategy, where we will deliver superior customer sales and support across our client base, with the best talent from across Ireland”.

“The decision by Citrix to expand its facility in Dublin endorses Dublin’s reputation as a premier EMEA location for global software companies,” said Martin Shanahan, chief executive, IDA Ireland. “I would like to wish Sherif Seddik and the entire team continued success and the ongoing support of IDA Ireland as the company builds out its team.”

