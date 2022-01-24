Circular economy training programme for small businesses launches The majority of business owners in Ireland view the green economy as a business priority Trade

A new training programme has been launched to help small businesses adopt a circular economy business model.

The Modos Spring Circular Economy Programme, launched today by Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council gives local businesses the opportunity to avail of training in sustainable business and circular economy practices during March and April 2022.

The programme is suitable for micro-enterprises and SMEs, operating for six months or longer, who wish to make their products, services or operations more circular and sustainable. The online, interactive programme makes sustainability practical and accessible for businesses, stepping them through topics such as resource efficiency, carbon emissions, supply chains and customer engagement.

Modos offers businesses the knowledge and confidence to integrate circular economy principles into products, services, operations, and communications. It also provides the opportunity for peer-to-peer networking and a one-on-one mentoring session which will be customised to advance their own ambitions towards becoming more circular and sustainable in practice.

Owen Keegan, chief executive of Dublin City Council, said: “The concept of circular economy, where resources are kept in use for as long as possible and waste is minimised, is gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. According to The Small Firms Association’s Business Sentiment Survey, Winter 2021, 61% of business owners in Ireland view the green economy as a priority for their businesses in 2022. However, it can be difficult to know how to start and where to find reliable information. The Modos programme helps businesses to envision circularity and to take action to make it happen in their own operations.”

“Modos is a best-in-class interactive circular economy training programme designed to help micro-enterprises and SMEs improve sustainability while fostering innovation and profitability,” said Frank Curran, chief executive, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. “In addition, Modos helps businesses to promote their sustainability credentials and realise new business opportunities.”

The Modos programme includes four training modules, a virtual networking event, easy to use methodologies and toolkits and one-to-one sustainability mentoring.

TechCentral Reporters