CircleLoop puts call out for Irish SMEs

CircleLoop, the cloud-based phone system, has entered the Irish market where it will power application-based telephony for SMEs. The move also signifies the company’s first international launch with other countries planned later in the year.

Since its launch in 2017, CircleLoop has experienced a continued period of growth in the UK market with its modern-day approach to powering cloud-based telecoms. The company has attracted over 5,000 UK SMEs in the process as the transition to the cloud accelerates.

The increase in remote working as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic combined with CircleLoop’s instant software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach has resulted in a sharp increase in the number of customers from countries outside of the UK, including Ireland, to take advantage of digitally led communication products that empower staff to work remotely.

CircleLoop is packed with powerful business communication features such as local numbering, call recording and voicemail transcription. These services are all delivered in an easy to use platform with built-in, feature-rich integrations which can work alongside the likes of HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho, Zapier, Xero and 15+ others.

“It has always been in our growth plans to launch CircleLoop into other international territories beyond the UK and we are very excited about establishing CircleLoop as the go-to small business telecoms product in Ireland”, said Damian Hanson, co-founder and director of CircleLoop. “The challenges presented in recent months has resulted in many businesses now grasping the need to implement modern-day business communications and tools that can operate anywhere over the internet.”

Commercially, CircleLoop offers offers a pay-as-you-go service for €5 per month; its unlimited calling account costs €15 per user, per month.

