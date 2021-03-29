Chris Collins appointed Schneider country president for Ireland

Kelly Becker moves on to become zone president for UK & Ireland Print Print Trade

Schneider Electric has appointed Chris Collins as the new country president for Ireland.

Collins takes over from Kelly Becker, who became the zone president for UK & Ireland at the start of this year.

Based in Maynooth, Collins, who now reports to Becker, will play a vital role in directing the next phase of growth and strategy for Schneider Electric Ireland.

Commenting on the appointment, Becker said: “With his extensive experience leading multi-disciplinary teams in the US, Chris is the ideal candidate to support our Irish customers with their sustainability transformations. Based on my time leading the Irish market, I know that Chris’s passion for leveraging digital innovation to drive sustainable change will be invaluable to our customers in the region.”

Collins began his career working in engineering and operations roles with field services teams. He then joined Schneider Electric as a business development manager in 2003, responsible for building automation and security products in the North East region of the US. Over the past seventeen years, he has grown his career and held senior board-level positions at the multinational energy management brand. He is a seasoned business leader having overseen Schneider’s smart buildings business, covering both the commercial and residential sectors in the US, and most recently held the role of vice president systems transformation, digital energy.

“Ireland is a real growth engine in the zone for Schneider Electric, so I’m thrilled to be taking up the country president role and looking forward to meeting the fantastic team in person,” said Collins. “The close-knit business structure in Ireland has significant advantages, bringing a broad range of expertise across industries together to provide more robust solutions for our customers.”

Schneider Electric Ireland currently employs approximately 400 people.

TechCentral Reporters