ChirpComm wins NDRC Pre-Commercialisation showcase

ChirpComm took top prize at the latest NDRC Pre-Commercialisation Programme with its next-generation signal modulation chips.

ChirpComm provides smartphone manufacturers and mobile chipset vendors with next-generation signal modulation chips that are both superior to, and compatible with, previous-generation wireless communication systems. Based on proprietary chirped orthogonal waveform technology, the company said its chipset gives a four-fold improvement in network capacity over competing techniques, at the same cost.

The ChirpComm team, based out of Irish Photonic Integration Centre in the Tyndall National Institute in Cork, impressed the judges at the remote showcase.

NDRC operates pre-commercialisation programmes to identify and support researchers in exploring pathways to commercialise their research. Over a period of five-months, participants in the programme are introduced to entrepreneurial tools and techniques, work collaboratively as part of a commercially-focused team, meet entrepreneurial role models and expand their networks. Over the past three years, teams raised more than €3 million in funding following their time at NDRC.

This year, 10 teams from research institutions and universities throughout Ireland competed for the top prize:

ChirpComm

DSRL’s structural health monitoring platform enables owners and managers of bridges, railways, pipelines, power systems and offshore infrastructure to take timely decisions about their assets.

FloDX is developing a handheld optical monitoring device that measures optical density (turbidity) and fluorescence of solution. This enables researchers to monitor cell growth and changes in the sample due to biochemical reactions.

iSLight system is designed to automatically and non-destructively monitor the quality of the pharmaceutical coatings in a production line, using a well-established optical technique with cutting-edge illumination sources and machine learning algorithms.

LCP is developing an online learning platform, utilising broker technology for collaboration between teachers, students and parents for high-quality home-schooling.

MetHEALTH is developing a biomarker-based platform that can detect multiple complications of obesity including heart disease and liver disease.

Organic Proof helps agri-food companies to certify sustainability of their products. To save time and money, they leverage existing agri-tech systems to provide verifiable evidence of environmental impact on-demand and in real-time.

Self-healing Asphalt is developing a unique technology that will be embedded within asphalt pavements, enabling them to ‘selfheal’ within the three-minutes it takes for an induction heating vehicle to pass.

SensePower has developed a solution that improves the energy efficiency of IoT sensor deployments through the use of data analytics and machine learning.

RDex is a technology to determine the extent of over provision, under provision or sufficient provision of a retail category in a settlement.

Helen Fullen, pre-accelerator leader at NDRC, said: “The quality of pre-commercialisation teams continues to improve each year. At NDRC we want to see more ideas like this, and to meet innovative researchers and scientists with a passion to change the world.

“Delivering this programme remotely amid Covid-19 restrictions presented numerous new challenges and opportunities for both ourselves and the teams, however we feel the standard of finalists is evidence that the evolved approach has worked, and we look forward to incorporating these new learnings in the future.”

TechCentral Reporters