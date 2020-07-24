Chatspace’s John Clancy on managing AI

Uber's latest legal trials and how one Galway company is developing the world's 'most experienced' project manager Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty talk about Uber’s latest collision course with the courts and look at some promising results in the fight against Covid-19.

Niall also sits down with Chatspace co-founder and CEO John Clancy to talk about where AI fits in the new world of home working.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

advertisement





Times are uncertain, but your job doesn’t have to be. Fidelity Investments is hiring for tech roles in Ireland. Apply now at fidelityinvestments.ie to virtually join a global leader in fintech innovation from the safety of your home.