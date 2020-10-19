Chargify to open EMEA HQ in Dublin

Fintech company to create 30 jobs over two years Print Print Trade

Billing and subscription management platform developer Chargify has announced the opening of its new EMEA headquarters in Dublin.

The Dublin office will see the hiring of 30 employees by the end of 2022, with immediate plans to hire 10 staff by the end of 2020 across a variety of engineering, product, business development and customer success roles.

Paul Lynch, CEO, Chargify, said: “As a Dubliner, I am proud to see our expansion across EMEA take shape from Ireland. It is the best place to hire and expand from if you want to service the world’s leading companies and we look forward to hiring from the expansive talent pool available to us in Ireland. Dynamic billing at this level has become an integral part of any company’s relationships with their customers.”

advertisement





Based in San Antonio, Texas, Chargify managed over $2.9 billion of billing for its customers in 2019, and had a record setting 2020 second quarter including a 250% increase in their growth rate as well as a 181% increase in demand for their product. The company added that it more than doubled the size of its team in 2019.

TechCentral Reporters