CeADAR’s Edward McDonnell on the next wave of analytics

The datafication of modern life, and more competition in the streaming space

On the slate this week is Google’s high-spec games service and the launch of Apple TV+.

We also hear how advances in natural language processing, cloud computing and artificial intelligence mean you won’t need to interrogate large data sets to look for answers with our guest Edward McDonnell, director of CeADAR, the centre for applied research into analytics and artificial intelligence.

