CeADAR's Edward McDonnell appointed to Global Partnership Committee on AI Centre head was named to Enterprise Digital Advisory Forum in March 2022

CeADAR, Ireland’s Centre for Applied AI, is delighted to announce that centre director Edward McDonnell has been appointed to the OECD Global Partnership Committee on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

The OECD GPAI is an international initiative to promote the development of AI that respects human rights and democratic values. It brings together experts from industry, government, civil society and academia to advance cutting-edge research and pilot projects focused on the responsible use of machine learning.

Dr McDonnell is the first Irish person to be named to the GPAI which was formally launched in June 2020. The GPAI has 25 members including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the European Union, of which Ireland is a member state.

The OECD’s recommendations on AI, published in 2019, outline the transformative effect the technology promises to have on the wellbeing and welfare of people, as well as the potential threat it poses to societies and economies through widening wealth disparities and breaches in privacy, data protection and digital security.

GPAI members vow to uphold the principles of inclusive growth, transparency, security and accountability, while the OECD recommendations also call for international cooperation for trustworthy AI and widespread preparations for the transformation of the labour market.

The announcement of Dr McDonnell’s GPAI role follows his appointment to the Enterprise Digital Advisory Forum (EDAF) in March 2022.

The EDAF will advise and work with Government as it implements the business aspects of the new National Digital Strategy, as well as the National AI Strategy. It will also relay the views and perspectives of industry leaders and experts to Government as it works to facilitate the adoption of AI digital technologies across industry.

The EDAF is chaired by Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy.

“It’s a great honour to join the OECD Global Partnership Committee on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI),” said McDonnell. “AI is an opportunity and challenge facing society. The GPAI is working to ensure that the transition to the future of work and computing remains fair while respecting human rights and the democratic values which we all share.

“This is a significant transition phase in human history and the efforts of the GPAI will be key to facilitating international collaboration and promoting the adoption of trustworthy AI.

“My appointment to the GPAI presents CeADAR with a great opportunity to influence the work of the committee and bring our own perspective. We are already leading an international survey for the committee on the use of AI and its impact on work in Ireland. We look forward to reporting its findings when the time comes.”

