CBRE and CNet Training partner on data centre skills

Certified Data Centre Technician Professional certification through new programme Print Print Pro

The integrated data centre operations service provider CBRE Data Centre Solutions, has entered a strategic alliance with technical education company, CNet Training, that will see the firms deliver a training and development programme that requires data centre technicians to achieve the Certified Data Centre Technician Professional (CDCTP) certification.

According to CBRE, the new alliance builds upon a long-standing relationship between the two companies. CBRE and CNet currently co-deliver several technical knowledge systems and assessments to manage risk and ensure uptime at CBRE-managed facilities, including the Competency and Confidence Assessment Modelling (CCAM) Tool.

The CDCTP is a comprehensive, content-rich programme that serves the data centre sector worldwide, and is is specifically designed for individuals who are responsible for the day-to-day integrity of mission-critical facilities and wish further their skills. The curriculum covers key operating environments, operational policies, procedures and compliance based on legislation, standards and codes of conduct, as well as detailed analyses of current measuring, monitoring and auditing techniques. The materials are available in seven languages including Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Portuguese.

“We tremendously value the work that our data centre technicians and broader technical teams undertake, and we want to ensure that they are recognised as the most skilled and knowledgeable in the world,” said Martin Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, CBRE Data Centre Solutions. “The CDCTP certification will certainly enhance our teams’ talent, while at the same time deliver on our risk management priorities and drive superior outcomes for our clients.”

“This is another industry first and we are delighted to be part of such a huge global commitment to education and professional development with CBRE,” said Andrew Stevens, president and CEO, CNet Training. “The company already has an exceptional global team and a solid reputation for nurturing and progressing staff, and this has raised the bar even further. I believe no other organisation has committed to demonstrating that their data centre technicians are the best in the world by proving it with 100% CDCTP certification. This forward-thinking approach will ensure that CBRE will continue to lead the way in data centre management and operational excellence and challenge the rest of the industry to step up.”

TechCentral Reporters