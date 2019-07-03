Cavan Digital Hub latest to enjoy free gigabit connectivity with Siro

Cavan Digital Hub in will be the latest co-working facility to become part of Siro and Vodafone’s national Gigabit Hub Initiative when it opens next month, following investment of over €600,000. Cavan Digital Hub will be the 13th Gigabit Hub connected through the initiative, which offers a 1Gb/s broadband connection to qualifying business hubs free of charge for two years.

The hub has already attracted anchor clients including business intelligence and data analytics consultancy Apridata and cloud solutions company Glic Tech, both of whom have an international customer base and Cinnte Technologies, which provides IT services to SMEs and schools in the region.

Cavan Digital Hub has now become the third centre in Cavan to be connected to the Initiative, following the Centre for Social Gain and Cavan Innovation & Technology Centre.

“Offering hot desks, private offices, meeting room facilities, along with opportunities to collaborate & network with other businesses in the same field, combined with offering a high-speed connection, all within one facility, is a fantastic step for the digital economy of Cavan town, and the greater Cavan region,” said Cavan Digital Hub manager Leanne Connell.

Ronan Whelan, chief commercial officer, Siro, said: “The Siro network now extends to over 4,300 homes and businesses in Cavan, giving them access to the best broadband in Ireland. High-speed broadband connectivity is vital for regional towns competing for investment and having strategic co-working facility with a 1Gb/s broadband connection like Cavan Digital Hub makes Cavan a winning location.”

Siro’s network is offered on an open-access basis to all telecoms retailers in Ireland, with 10 retailers offering connections to over 242,000 homes and businesses. It has formed partnerships with 10 operators: Vodafone, Digiweb, Sky, BT, Carnsore Broadband, Rocket Broadband, Kerry Broadband, eNet, Airwire and WestNet.

TechCentral Reporters