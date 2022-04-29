Steve Bowen, Aon

Catastrophe analysis with Aon’s Steve Bowen

The data powering climate science, and the week's headlines
Radio
Steve Bowen, Aon

29 April 2022

Is it possible to predict the next ‘hottest summer’ or ‘coldest winter’? Head of catastrophe insight at Aon Steve Bowen takes us through how data is revealing the natural – and unnatural – trends of the global climate.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

To find out more about this week’s sponsor Aon visit https://www.aon.com

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑