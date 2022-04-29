Catastrophe analysis with Aon’s Steve Bowen The data powering climate science, and the week's headlines Radio

Is it possible to predict the next ‘hottest summer’ or ‘coldest winter’? Head of catastrophe insight at Aon Steve Bowen takes us through how data is revealing the natural – and unnatural – trends of the global climate.

