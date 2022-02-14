Catalyst’s 2022 Invent competition opens for applications NI start-up competition comes with top price of £25,000 Trade

Catalyst’s 2022 Invent competition officially opens for applications, with £25,000 first prize up for grabs for the overall winner.

Organised by science and technology hub Catalyst with headline partner Bank of Ireland, the annual INVENT competition has become the premier tech event in Northern Ireland for early-stage start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Invent builds up to an awards showcase which will reward new tech innovations and proof-of-concept ideas that an expert panel of judges believe have the greatest commercial potential.

advertisement





The overall winner of Invent 2021 was Coleraine-based StimOxyGen. The company has developed technology that enhances the effects of cancer treatment by overcoming the problem of hypoxia in solid tumours. It uses oxygen generating nanoparticles to generate transient oxygen within solid tumours and has the potential to improve the efficacy of many cancer treatments and transform patient outcomes across the world.

This year’s categories include:

Greentech – Products, solutions and tech that enable a sustainable future.

Health & wellbeing – Improving the quality of life through pushing the boundaries in life sciences, med tech and health promotion.

Product – A physical product designed and fabricated to offer the consumer or business a novel innovative solution.

Business software – Computer software products or solutions used to satisfy the needs of an organisation rather than individual users, including innovations in sectors such as fintech, insurtech and cyber security.

Consumer software – Consumer software is a class of commercial software that is sold directly to end-users as opposed to businesses.

Invent 2022 has a total prize fund of £47,000. Each category winner takes home £5,000 and the overall winner will receive an additional £20,000, adding up to a total prize of £25,000. Additional prizes of £1,000 will be awarded to the best student application and the best elevator pitch delivered on the night of the Invent Awards, which will take place on 1 September at the ICC Belfast.

Kerry McGarvey, programme manager for Invent, said: Invent provides a unique opportunity for early stage companies to showcase their ideas to the best in the business and we are looking forward to seeing what brilliant ideas come our way this year.

“The companies who do well across our categories are the ones who are taking a fresh approach to solving real world problems. With a real focus on the impacts of climate change in the world right now, we are particularly interested in seeing entries to the Greentech category which launched last year to find products, solutions and tech that enable a sustainable future.”

For more information on Invent visit www.invent22.co

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?