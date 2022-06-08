Catagen receives funding awards to propel green hydrogen and e-fuels A successful outcome in 2022 will lead to significant funding for the company Life

Catagen has received two new funding awards from the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Funded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, as part of the Red Diesel Replacement Competition, the awards follow the two separate awards received by Catagen last month through BEIS’s Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition for the development of green hydrogen production and a liquid hydrogen fuel carrier.

A successful outcome from the first phase of all four projects in 2022 will lead to significant funding for the company.

A spin-out from Queen’s University Belfast, Catagen sells its patented emissions testing services to global automotive manufacturers and is approved by the UK Vehicle Certification Agency and Europe’s Applus IDIADA.

Its expertise in the mobility sector combined with its deep domain knowledge of global emissions regulatory standards and patented technology has led the company to patent further technologies to reduce emissions in the race to net zero.

The BEIS funding will enable the company to significantly scale in Belfast to develop new net zero technologies in green hydrogen and e-fuel production to decarbonise difficult sectors such as transport and industry.

The latest funding announced by BEIS aims to help industry move away from using red diesel, also known as gas oil – a type of fossil fuel commonly used for off-road vehicles and machinery, specifically in the quarrying, mining, and construction sectors.

Catagen doubled its workforce in the past year to a team of 35 and hopes to double it again over the next year.

“E-Fuels are needed to provide an alternative solution to electrification for sectors such as aviation, marine, heavy-duty diesel and heating systems that use liquid fuels,” said Prof Roy Douglas, CTO and Co-Founder of Catagen. “A blended solution of technologies is needed to meet Net Zero emissions targets by 2050. Some of our existing business partners have already expressed interest in piloting CATAGEN’s E-fuel as it can be used in a conventional internal combustion engine and utilises existing infrastructure.”

