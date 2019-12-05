CarTrawler signs four-year deal with EasyJet

Travel tech company to become will be airline's exclusive online car rental provider

CarTrawler has signed a four-year deal with EasyJet, making it the airline’s exclusive online car rental provider.

Under the partnership, CarTrawler will oversee all online car rental services for EasyJet. This marks the Dublin-based B2B travel technology company’s biggest deal of the last four years.

Aileen McCormack, chief commercial officer at CarTrawler, said: “At CarTrawler, we are heavily invested in the future of travel through our intelligent use of data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology. This partnership is yet another example of how we are transforming the travel marketplace, building brand loyalty and giving customers what they want, when they want it.

“CarTrawler was chosen due to our unsurpassed, global travel technology expertise. We always consider our partners’ core requirements, building B2B customised solutions, not re-skinned B2C offerings. Our work maximises market share, and in turn revenue for our partners by building their brands, not our own.”

