Carphone Warehouse closes with loss of 500 jobs

Carphone Warehouse has closed its Irish operation with immediate effect. The decision was announced on company’s website this morning. A total of 486 jobs will be lost across 69 standalone and 12 in-store outlets.

Last year Carphone Warehouse closed its UK presence with the loss of 3,000 jobs.

Carphone Warehouse is owned by Dixon’s Carphone, operators of the Curry’s brand.

“Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles,” read a company statement.

“Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time. However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“Footfall in our Carphone Warehouse stores is down significantly, and we don’t expect many customers to sign new contracts with us during this time; our stores will therefore close immediately.”

Respinding to the news, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “The Minister for Social Protection is aware of the situation and we will work across Government, to help them find new employment, education and training opportunities as soon as possible.

“I know many high street retailers have been under pressure for some time now, as consumers move online – a shift which has been accelerated by the pandemic and I understand that this has contributed to the Carphone Warehouse’s decision today. Government is working in a coordinated way, through the Retail Forum, and has committed unprecedented levels of financial aid to support retail businesses through these exceptionally difficult times and will continue to do so.”

