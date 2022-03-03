Carolan Lennon joins Salesforce as country lead for Ireland Former eir CEO takes up new role in July Trade

Salesforce has announced that Carolan Lennon will join the company as country leader of Salesforce Ireland on 1 July. Carolan will lead the company’s Irish business through its next phase of growth and report to Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO of Salesforce UK & Ireland.

Lennon joins Salesforce from eir where she served as the company’s first female CEO. Carolan will take the reins from Dr. David Dempsey who has led Salesforce in Ireland over the past 22 years. He will remain at Salesforce as a senior advisor and board member.

“I am excited to join the next chapter of success at Salesforce in Ireland,” said Lennon. “Salesforce is a unique company, focused on providing leading technology whilst being committed to a set of core values and the wider role that businesses can play in society. I can’t wait to join this talented team and continue its outstanding work.”

“Carolan is an experienced business leader and I’m thrilled to welcome her to Salesforce,” said Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO of Salesforce UK and Ireland. “Ireland is an important market and talent hub for Salesforce and with Carolan’s leadership we are well placed to move into the next stage of growth and success for Salesforce, our customers, partners and communities.”

