Canadian ERP developer chooses Mountrath for European HQ

N’ware creates 25 jobs in Co Laois Print Print Trade

N’ware, a developer of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business applications software, has announced the creation of 25 new roles with the establishment of its European HQ in Mountrath Co Laois.

This project is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Established in 1995 in Quebec, Canada, N’Ware offers feature-loaded software solutions for small to mid-size businesses (SMEs) or subsidiaries of large enterprise corporations. N’ware, with its main customer base located in North America and Latin America, supports clients in more than 25 countries.

advertisement





Already an SAP gold partner in certain geographies, N’ware will be working on the provision of software sales & services to the EMEA region, from its temporary base at Bloom HQ in Mountrath.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “Congratulations to the team at N’ware on this exciting new chapter. I’m really happy that N’ware has chosen Mountrath for its European headquarters, creating 25 new jobs in Laois. Our highly skilled workforce is just one of the reasons why Ireland is recognised as a global hub for leading software companies like N’ware. I wish the team the very best of luck.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?