C.H. Robinson to open technology centre in Cork

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson is opening a technology centre in Cork, creating 30 technology jobs over the next three years.

The opening of the Cork office follows the most recent expansion of the company’s technology teams in Warsaw, Poland. The teams are part of more than 1,000 technology and analytics professionals located across the globe to ensure that C.H. Robinson’s technology solutions, including Navisphere – a proprietary, global, transportation management system – drive digital connectivity and sophisticated analytics that improve shipping performance for customers and carriers alike.

“The Cork expansion is yet another commitment we are making to… our customers and carriers,” said Mike Neill, chief technology officer at C.H. Robinson. “The talent and technology community in Cork along with our new managing director Tyler Patterson’s extensive experience in Europe and at C.H. Robinson will be a great match for delivering on solutions that lower shipping costs, simplify processes, drive greater visibility and reliability through data and technology, and increase overall efficiencies for our customers.”

Tyler Patterson, managing director, C.H. Robinson, said: “Through the spirit of innovation, the technology development centre in Cork will contribute to creating the newest solutions that keep driving the logistics industry forward. At C.H. Robinson, we are actively collaborating with our diverse portfolio of customers to solve their supply chain challenges, and then applying those learnings to benefit all our customers and carriers.”

TechCentral Reporters