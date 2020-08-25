Buymie launches same-day deliveries in Cork with Lidl

Buymie has teamed-up with Lidl Ireland to offer home grocery deliveries and personal shopping services to 86,000 Cork households.

The service will go live citywide 28 August, and will be available through six participating Lidl Stores:

Lidl Ballincollig

Lidl Wilton

Lidl Togher

Lidl Churchfield

Lidl Ballyvolane

Lidl Glanmire

Buymie’s same-day grocery delivery service is currently available in Dublin and large commuter towns such as Greystones, Maynooth and Howth.

The company connects users to its network of trained personal grocery shoppers to complete the order. Buymie shoppers are classified as independent contractors.

The grocery delivery provider recently announced the creation of 200 additional personal shopping roles for Ireland in response to demand for same-day grocery delivery, of which 50 have been earmarked for Cork.

“Over the past few months our teams across the country have kept the shelves filled and served millions of customers every week,” said Conor Nagle, regional director for Lidl in Munster.

“Given that not everyone is in a position to visit their local Lidl at present we are delighted to extend the Buymie service to 6 stores in Cork city, ensuring thousands of shoppers have access to the incredible value that Lidl offers in a more accessible way. Cork is a very important market for Lidl and we continue to invest heavily in the county with a new store being built in Kanturk and an application lodged for Blarney in recent weeks.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be announcing our official launch into Cork with our retail partner Lidl Ireland,” said Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie. “This expansion will mean Buymie is available to around 2 million people across 750,000 households in Ireland and the UK. 2020/21 will see rapid expansion the same day-delivery channel as consumers confront a new reality for the foreseeable future.”

Buymie has grown by 325% in the first six months of 2020 versus the same period in 2019. In June, Buymie closed a Series A funding round of €5.8 million in new investments into its business, to take its total capital raised in 2020 to over €8 million and €10.5 million to date.

TechCentral Reporters