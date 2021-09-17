BT Young Scientist winners to represent Ireland at European Union Contest

Entries from 39 countries compete at European Union Contest for Young Scientists

The winners of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2020 and 2021 are representing Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) this weekend. The annual European showcase of gifted young scientists combines the postponed 2020 and current 2021 contests.

Each year the winners of the BTYSTE, the Irish designated competition, represent Ireland on the European stage. The winners will compete against over 150 young people from 39 countries at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS). In the contest’s 31-year history, Ireland has won first place 15 times.

Gregory Tarr, whose technology project titled Detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes won the overall prize at the 2021 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will compete in this year’s contest, along with Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan who won the overall prize at the 2020 BTYSTE. Their social sciences-based project investigating the prevalence of gender stereotyping in five to seven-year-olds, will also represent Ireland before an international panel of judges.

“Time and time again we see our talented BTYSTE winners go on to great success internationally, most notably the European contest,” said BT Ireland managing director, Shay Walsh. “I have no doubt that Greg’s project on identifying deep-fake images, and Cormac and Alan’s project on gender bias among five- to seven-year-olds and how to combat it, will impress the European judges this weekend. We’ll be watching the contest with great enthusiasm, and we offer our very best wishes to all three students, their schools and their community.”

For more information on the BTYSTE and for details on how to submit an entry before the 27 September visit www.btyoungscientist.com.

TechCentral Reporters