BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2019 report

BTYSTE 2019
Image: BT

We meet the great inventors of tomorrow at the 55th annual competition

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

11 January 2019 | 0

In the first of three episodes from the 55th annual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS Niall Kitson walks the floor to get a flavour of the entries in the Technology category.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑