BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2019 report

We meet the great inventors of tomorrow at the 55th annual competition Print Print Radio

In the first of three episodes from the 55th annual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS Niall Kitson walks the floor to get a flavour of the entries in the Technology category.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.