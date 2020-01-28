BSI warns of skills shortage in the privacy field

Businesses struggling with demands of data privacy laws, says BSI director

Businesses are struggling with changing demands of data privacy laws, according to BSI director Mike Bailey.

The cybersecurity and data privacy service provider cautioned that a skills shortage in the privacy field is placing organisations at risk. When it comes to privacy and data protection, Bailey said that many businesses do not have adequate skills to get the fundamentals right.

BSI’s warning comes on Data Protection Day, an international initiative designed to raise awareness of privacy and data protection best practice. To mark the occasion, BSI announced a new portfolio of advanced training courses for 2020, and welcomed J. Trevor Hughes, president and CEO of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) to its Dublin headquarters.

“Our sector skills are in high demand at present and we are seeing a shortage of skilled professionals, especially in the privacy field, as organisations seek to meet compliance of new and existing regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation [GDPR] and the California Consumer Protection Act [CCPA],” said Bailey.

“At BSI we have seen demand for our consulting service increase significantly in recent years, especially our data protection and privacy management practices.

“According to IAPP research, it’s estimated that 500,000 organisations have registered DPOs across Europe. The environment is becoming more complicated each day – we’re seeing enforcement actions and global data transfers under threat.”

Hughes continued: “Privacy professionals are an important tool to help navigate this complex environment, and they should be leveraged now more than ever.”

TechCentral Reporters