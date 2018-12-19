BSI named McAfee Mpower cloud partner of the year 2018

Sandyford-based centre of excellence picks up global award

BSI’s global centre of excellence for Cybersecurity & Information Resilience has been named cloud partner of the year 2018 for the EMEA region at the at the McAfee Mpower cybersecurity summit.

The award is presented to the company that demonstrates delivery capability, opportunity building, the bringing of new enterprise accounts to McAfee and recognition of BSI’s cloud centre of excellence.

“We are delighted to be awarded this accolade as an accredited McAfee partner,” Stephen Bowes, head of technology for cybersecurity & information resilience services, BSI.

Ed Baker, senior director, EMEA channel, McAfee, said: “Over the last four years, we have worked with BSI Cybersecurity & Information Resilience to provide users with the flexible solutions they need to build and optimise their organisation’s cybersecurity. Working with partners, like BSI, helps to fight against cybercrime and enhances the digital safety of our customers today and in the future.”

The BSI centre of excellence for Cybersecurity & Information Resilience is based in Sandyford, Dublin, where it manages and secures corporate information for more than 86,000 clients across 193 countries. The company works across a number of sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food, and healthcare.

