BSI expands offering with AppSec purchase

Dublin-based BSI has announced the acquisition of cyber security and information resilience (CSIR) company AppSec Consulting. The move will see the US company become a key part of BSI’s CSIR offering and will operate under the name ‘AppSec Consulting – a BSI Professional Services Company’. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established 14 years ago, AppSec Consulting has a strong reputation in the US cybersecurity sector. The business initially focused on Web application security, penetration testing, and developer training, and has since diversified into strategic cybersecurity, data privacy, and a range of governance, risk and compliance advisory services.

“This acquisition is reflective of our key strategic aim to expand our cybersecurity and information resilience offering, building a centre of excellence for organisations globally,” said Howard Kerr, chief executive, BSI. “AppSec Consulting is one of the most professional companies to emerge in the last 20 years. Their services perfectly complement those offered by the BSI cyber security and information resilience teams in the UK and Ireland, which together with their reputation for excellence in client service, makes this a perfect match.”

Brian Bertacini, president, AppSec Consulting, said: “Merging with BSI is the natural next step for AppSec Consulting, providing huge opportunities for both our clients and employees alike.

“This sector will only grow further, as organisations continue to bolster their cyber defences and recognise the opportunities that true resilience can unlock. With AppSec Consulting joining our team, we can offer the full spectrum of information resilience services to mitigate against cyber threats and support robust business growth.”

TechCentral Reporters