BSI Consulting Services appoints data management, forensic tech manager

Ledgerwood joins Sandyford company in legal tech role Print Print Trade

BSI has announced the appointment of Sarah Ledgerwood to the position of Manager – Data Management and Forensic Technologies – as part of the Data Management and Security Technologies team at BSI Consulting Services headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin.

Specialising in legal technology, Sarah’s new position will focus on supporting the strategic direction of the team as well as managing a range of client portfolios, providing them with innovative and optimized information governance and eDiscovery programme solutions.

A graduate of the University of Washington, she holds a BA in Political Science and a J.D. (Doctoral Degree in Law) from the American University.

advertisement





With more than 15 years of experience as an attorney across legal, marketing and technology sectors, Sarah joins BSI from Lighthouse eDiscovery, where she held the position of e-discovery evangelist and legal narketing content specialist. Her expertise in e-discovery and digital forensics covers project management on a multitude of cases including regulatory investigations and complex litigation.

TechCentral Reporters