BSI announces partnership with Edgescan

BSI has announced a new partnership with Edgescan. The new alliance will enable BSI to offer Edgescan’s continuous vulnerability management, API security assessments and application testing services and solutions.

Stephen O’Boyle, global practice director, cyber, risk & advisory, BSI (pictured), said: “Being able to offer our clients a more in-depth suite of security testing services that will meet their diverse security and compliance requirements is a key part of this partnership. By implementing the right security testing solutions, an organisations’ critical assets and information are protected, and their customers benefit from a safe and secure service. This partnership will help strengthen our offerings to our global clients and we look forward to using it.”

Eoin Keary, founder and CEO, Edgescan, said: “It’s great to be partnering with the team at BSI, who are committed to helping their clients in delivering safe and secure services that are fit for purpose and offer clear benefit to the customer.

“When it comes to Edgescan, the client’s critical assets and information need to be the primary focus regardless of the company’s size. Edgescan meets the exacting requirements of CREST; and holds the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Cyber Essentials Scheme and ISO 27001:2013 certifications and we look forward to BSI leveraging the services we can provide and working with them to facilitate their clients’ needs.”

