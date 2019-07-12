Bringing back experiments in emerging tech with Nokia Bell Labs’ Domhnaill Hernon

Meet the Irish man reinvigorating art tech collaboration Print Print Radio

Experiments in Art & Technology (EAT) was a collaboration between artists and engineers at Bell Labs that gained international attention with its Nine Evenings series of events in New York in the mid-1960s.

After fizzling out in the early 2000s, EAT is back under the guidance of Irishman Domhnaill Hernon.

In this week’s extended interview he sits down with Niall Kitson for a look at the history of Nokia Bell Labs’ contribution to art tech, how the ‘fail fast’ ideology has itself failed, and the surprising ways artists are embracing emerging technologies like blended reality, AI, robotics and haptics.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio, Spotify, or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Domhnaill Gleeson was a speaker at Design Thinking Ireland

The official EAT website