BrightWind doubles headcount as demand for renewables rockets

Wind energy platform to aid in achieving government carbon reduction target Print Print Trade

Wind energy resource management copmany BrightWind has doubled its workforce to meet the increase in demand for its renewable energy consultancy services.

The newly appointed staff members will be supporting BrightWind’s current team to further develop this platform and Python library, to enable the company to process and manage data more efficiently to enhance the energy insights provided to customers.

In addition, the new staff members will be supporting BrightWind’s day-to-day consultancy work.

Earlier this year BrightWind secured over €160,000 in funding from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland to develop a new cloud platform to help better understand Ireland’s wind and solar resource data, and to build an open-source analysis Python library to enable easy processing of such data.

“The last few months have been extremely busy, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and transitioning the entire BrightWind team to remote working. During this time we have continued to expand and grow our team to meet the increase in demand for our energy consultancy services from existing and new clients,” said Shane Martin, co-founder and director, BrightWind.

Stephen Holleran, co-founder and director, BrightWind, said: “The Irish Government’s Climate Action Plan has set an ambitious target of 70% of electricity generation to come from renewable sources by 2030. Our open wind and solar data platform will help to meet this target by contributing to research by our clients in wind power forecasting.

“Such forecasting will enable higher penetration of wind on the electricity system and to help to reduce the uncertainty in long-term energy yield predictions of wind farms. By expanding our team our goal is to process and manage wind and solar data more efficiently and to enhance the energy insights we provide to our customers.”

Founded in 2015 by Shane Martin and Stephen Holleran, BrightWind is headquartered at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters