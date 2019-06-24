Boston Scientific opens Ballybrit facility

Boston Scientific Galway has officially opened a new facility at Ballybrit. Located at the site of the former Digital building, the facility represents an investment of €60 million and marks the 25th anniversary of the company’s presence in Galway. More than 250 people expected to be based there by the end of 2019.

Boston Scientific began operating in Ireland in 1994 with less than 30 employees. Today it has a workforce of over 5,700 across Irish sites at Clonmel, Cork and Galway.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific, said: “The opening of this new facility reflects our ongoing commitment to Galway and Ireland. Our highly skilled workforce has made a significant contribution to the development of many innovative medical solutions, with our Galway site playing a key role in products in areas such as Interventional Cardiology, Endoscopy and Peripheral Interventions”.

Speaking at the event, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “I was delighted to join Mike Mahoney, James Lyons and close to 800 of Boston Scientific’s workforce at the special town hall to mark the company’s 25th anniversary. Having a company of the stature of Boston Scientific operating in Galway, with a workforce of over 3,700 employees, is of enormous value to the economy of Galway and the wider West Region. Boston Scientific’s longevity demonstrates a huge commitment to Galway and Ireland and this further investment in a new facility to support existing and new business is testament to the company’s continued focus on innovation and excellence in medical technology.”

James Lyons, vice president of operations at Boston Scientific Galway, said: “Given the scale of our campus and workforce here, the support of the wider community has been especially important. I would like to acknowledge the contribution in turn that our employees have made to the local community, including raising over €2.6 million for local charities and organisations since 1994.”

TechCentral Reporters