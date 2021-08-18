Bosch Group establishes R&D centre in Limerick

Thirty jobs to be created over next two years Print Print Trade

Bosch has announced the establishment of an automotive research and development centre in Limerick, creating 30 jobs over the next two years. Focus of the activities in Limerick will be on semiconductor products as well as automotive electronics.

Initial development at the facility will include integrated circuits (IC) for 77GHz radar sensors, which has applications for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control, as well as radar technologies for automated driving.

Dr Oliver Wolst, senior vice president development of integrated circuits, Bosch, said: “We’re very excited about the possibilities that this new facility will provide to us. Bosch is a global leader when it comes to investment in research and development and this new facility in Ireland demonstrates our commitment to working with the best engineering talent to develop the most advanced technology for our customers.”

advertisement





The location in Ireland’s Mid-West has a rich history in the design and development of semiconductor products, going back almost 50 years. More recently, the region has been an emerging hub for automotive software and system development. The establishment of Bosch’s Automotive R&D Centre in Limerick recognises the increased demand for semiconductors as cars evolve to become sustainable, safer, and more exciting.

“The decision by Bosch to establish its automotive R&D centre in Limerick further enhances the region’s reputation as an emerging hub for software and automotive systems,” said IDA Ireland Executive Director Mary Buckley. “It is also a strong endorsement of the talent available in the Mid-West region, particularly in the areas of engineering and design. With this announcement Bosch will be well-equipped to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in automation and I wish the company success with their operations here in Ireland.”

Mike Keaveney, Bosch radar architect and manager of the Limerick R&D centre said: “It’s very satisfying to see Bosch’s new R&D facility come online in Ireland. This is a great opportunity for the team whose background in integrated circuits, married with Bosch’s deep system level knowledge in automotive, can develop truly innovative and performance-optimised products to meet the needs of tomorrow’s cars. Working with the talented engineers here, and the teams across Europe that we are now part of, is particularly rewarding. Our next focus is on growing the local team. There’s a lot of talent in and around the region and we’re looking to hire more engineers with the skillsets needed to develop state of the art integrated circuit products.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?