Bluedog Security Monitoring appoints Renaissance as Irish MDR distributor

Cybersecurity firm is first to offer 24-hour monitoring to SMEs Print Print Trade

Renaissance, the Dublin-based IT cybersecurity company, has been appointed the first Irish distributor for Bluedog Security Monitoring

Bluedog is a managed detection and response (MDR) cybersecurity specialist. Its MDR service gives small to medium businesses access to enterprise-grade network monitoring and security services. It can also detect external and internal threats, such as phishing emails or the download of video or audio files packed with malicious malware, which often bypass traditional endpoint security and firewalls.

It not only offers enhanced security and rapid response to incidents thanks to its Security Operations Centre (SOC), but also helps companies comply with standards such as GDPR or Cyber Essentials and keeps a full audit trail for reporting purposes.

Bluedog’s CTO Tim Thurlings said: “Firewalls and endpoint protection which SMEs have traditionally relied on are no longer adequate as experienced hackers can easily find ways around them.

“SMEs need to take their cybersecurity to the next level, yet at present few have a dedicated professional. Bluedog gives them 24/7 access to a whole team of cyber experts for less than the cost of employing one part-time staff member. Bluedog’s innovative model combines machine learning and human expertise to offer exceptional service and peace of mind.”

Explaining the significance of the partnership, Michael Conway, director at Renaissance said: “Simplicity is key. Built with the MSP and the small to medium business in mind, this technology will offer Irish Resellers. MSPs and MSSPs a solution to help solve their customers IT security challenges while utilising a simple business model: Plug in, Protect, Profit! We are very excited about the opportunity to represent Bluedog in the Irish market,”

TechCentral Reporters